What Do People Use ChatGPT For? OpenAI Studied 1.5 Million Chats To Find Out

ChatGPT went viral in late 2022 and kept growing ever since at a rate not seen among rival AI apps. The service currently has over 700 million weekly users, according to an OpenAI blog post announcing the largest study to date of ChatGPT consumer usage. The company's Economic Research team partnered with Harvard economist David Deming to analyze the 1.5 million chats with the help of AI and determine how the use of ChatGPT has evolved over time. The researchers analyzed the data using a method that protected the privacy of chats. They didn't read the actual conversations, using automated tools to find and categorize the usage patterns.

The conclusions suggest the consumer market for AI chatbots like ChatGPT is maturing, with more people interacting with the AI in more ways than before. For example, the researchers looked at the names of users to determine how men and women interacted with the chatbot over time. In January 2024, 37% of the users who had names classifiable as masculine or feminine were women. That percentage grew to 52% by July 2025. The study also found that young people (18 to 25) accounted for nearly half of the conversations.

Finally, the researchers found that ChatGPT use has expanded dramatically since the tool launched, with low- and middle-income countries seeing rapid growth. OpenAI says that by May 2025, ChatGPT adoption was over four times higher in countries with the lowest income compared to markets with the highest income. The service is available for free on the web, with the ChatGPT Free version having received various features that were previously reserved for the paid subscription tiers.