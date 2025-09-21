This Useful New Android Feature Can Make Your Life Easier (If You Can Find It)

Getting a new phone is typically a fun experience: unboxing for the first time and peeling back that plastic on your brand new screen always hits the dopamine receptors just right. But until recently, transferring data between a new and old device has been somewhat of a headache. Things are fortunately getting easier, and Google may have a new method for transferring data between your old and new device, even including iPhones.

When transferring data to a new phone, you usually only get the opportunity during that first initial setup process. This changed with the Google Pixel 9, which added a Backup or copy data feature, allowing you to merge previously unsaved data from your old phone to your Google Account at any time. Now, as spotted by ComputerWorld, this feature is expanding, and other devices outside the Pixel series may soon get this option through the Android Switch app.

While the Google Pixel 10 series has this new Copy data using Android Switch feature, certain Android phones may be able to access it by updating the Android Switch app from the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, while the app can be found on Samsung Galaxy devices, the new Android Switch option doesn't work just yet. However, Google did promise back in 2024 that the feature would arrive on more devices by 2025, so there's hope it will expand to more devices soon.