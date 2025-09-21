This Useful New Android Feature Can Make Your Life Easier (If You Can Find It)
Getting a new phone is typically a fun experience: unboxing for the first time and peeling back that plastic on your brand new screen always hits the dopamine receptors just right. But until recently, transferring data between a new and old device has been somewhat of a headache. Things are fortunately getting easier, and Google may have a new method for transferring data between your old and new device, even including iPhones.
When transferring data to a new phone, you usually only get the opportunity during that first initial setup process. This changed with the Google Pixel 9, which added a Backup or copy data feature, allowing you to merge previously unsaved data from your old phone to your Google Account at any time. Now, as spotted by ComputerWorld, this feature is expanding, and other devices outside the Pixel series may soon get this option through the Android Switch app.
While the Google Pixel 10 series has this new Copy data using Android Switch feature, certain Android phones may be able to access it by updating the Android Switch app from the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, while the app can be found on Samsung Galaxy devices, the new Android Switch option doesn't work just yet. However, Google did promise back in 2024 that the feature would arrive on more devices by 2025, so there's hope it will expand to more devices soon.
How to copy data with Android Switch
If you own a Google Pixel 9 or a Google Pixel 10, you can transfer data from an old device after an initial setup by going to your Settings app, tapping Back up or copy data, tapping Copy data, and hitting Start. Now, other Android phones may get a similar option through Android Switch.
You'll likely need to update the app before using it. Here are the general steps:
-
Find the Android Switch app in the Google Play Store.
-
If the update is available, select Update.
-
Select Open from the App's Google Play Store page to open Android Switch.
-
You can also search for it in the Settings app by tapping the magnifying glass at the top.
-
Tap the Start button to begin. Follow the on-screen instructions.
-
The original phone you used will display a QR code you need to scan with your current phone.
-
You'll then have two options: Express will copy any data from the device that isn't available in your Google Account. The Customize option allows you to choose what data gets pulled over onto the new device, including Apps, Messages, Call history, Device settings, and more.
If successful, there are two things to keep in mind. For starters, any data pulled to the new phone will not replace or erase any existing data. It will only pull information that wasn't previously available in your Google Account. Additionally, once you choose an older phone from which you are pulling data, you can only copy data from that device without performing a factory reset on your current phone.