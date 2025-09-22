The Largest Underwater Creature Recorded In History Is Older Than The Steam Engine

The mention of giant underwater creatures usually brings to mind mythological monsters. The great kraken, ancient leviathans, and if that fossil of a creature with 45 arms is a real-life Cthulhu. As a society, we are fascinated with big monsters that swim in the ocean's mostly unexplored depths.

An expedition began in October of 2024 in the Solomon Islands, which are northeast of Australia. This extended mission sent a team of scientists and filmmakers to broaden our understanding of the islands' local ecosystems and to study their health in this time of climate change. The expedition was led through a partnership with National Geographic Pristine Seas, Ocean12, the Government of the Solomon Islands, and the Solomon Islands Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development.

The expedition discovered what is now considered the largest underwater creature. However, it's not as fearsome as you might think. Instead, it is a beautiful coral called Pavona clavus. This particular coral is bigger and has lived longer than the largest animal on Earth.