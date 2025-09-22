Is Your PS5 Stuck On A Black Screen? Here's How To Fix It

One good thing about troubleshooting any AV issues between your PS5 and TV is that there aren't many connections to contend with. Even if you used every single port on the console, only one of them is designed to send AV signals between your TV and the console — HDMI. If there's something wrong with your HDMI cable or the way it's connected, there's a good chance this is what's causing your black screen. The first thing you'll want to check is the cable itself. Look for tears, exposed wires, unusual bends, or any other type of physical abnormality.

If everything checks out, you may want to try connecting the HDMI cable to a different device to see if the black screen persists. If you still get no picture, you're probably dealing with a dead wire. If you end up getting a video signal, you may be dealing with a faulty HDMI input, either on the TV or the PS5. Try connecting your PS5 to a different port on your TV. Sometimes, simply unplugging the HDMI cable and plugging it back in can also help.