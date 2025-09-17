Apple Watch Users Can Finally Ditch Missing Heart Rate Data With The Right Earbuds

Apple Watch users have a longstanding issue with the wearable temporarily stopping heart rate tracking. This usually happens during workouts, and this lack of data has been plaguing users for quite some time. In a support document, Apple explains that there are many factors that can affect the performance of the Apple Watch heart rate sensor. Skin perfusion, the watch not sitting on top of your wrist, tattoos, and irregular movements, such as playing tennis or boxing, are among the most common issues for missing data. However, the company says that rhythmic movements, such as running or cycling, should be among the best ways to get accurate data.

Unfortunately, Apple's smartwatches have had a hard time giving accurate results in our internal runs with different Apple Watches over the years. That said, it seems the company has finally found a workaround solution. Users can now pair earbuds with heart-rate monitoring (HRM) with the Apple Watch to get more accurate information, even if the Apple Watch sensor fails for a while.