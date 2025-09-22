How To Clear Your Android TV's Cache (And Why You Should)

You are using your Android TV, but things aren't working as they should. Your favorite show keeps buffering, and even casual games take forever to download. Frequent app crashes take you back to the home screen, indicating something is wrong.

Android TV and Google TV are both Google-owned operating systems tailored for the big screen, but they are not the same. Android TV first hit the market in 2014, with features like Google Assistant and the Play Store. Launched in 2020, Google TV is an improved version of its predecessor. That said, most smart TVs, regardless of their operating system, don't sport high-end hardware. This may lead to lag if the storage starts filling due to cached data or system files.

Clearing your cache is a great way to remove temporary files that may be hogging system storage. By going through Settings, you can find the option to clear your cache and improve your television's performance. While this guide focuses on clearing the cache on Android TVs, similar steps can also work on the updated Google TVs.