The Simple Trick That Will Speed Up A Slow Roku TV In No Time

Using a Roku TV these days can feel like a "best of both worlds" situation. Not only do you get everything a typical Roku device offers, from its wide range of streaming service apps to the ability to watch local channels, but the features are baked directly into your TV. However, if you notice your Roku TV is slowing down, there's something you can do about it, and you don't even have to navigate any secret Roku menus.

Virtually any device you use these days has a caching system, which stores certain temporary data to recall later. It's useful for keeping devices speedy, but it can also slow your devices down when it gets too bloated or potentially corrupted. Clearing a device's cache can speed up an iPhone, fix potential issues with a computer, or, in this instance, benefit your Roku TV. You can clear the cache either through the remote, through settings, or by factory resetting the device.

Like other devices, it's good practice to keep your Roku TV up to date, which can be done by pressing the Home button on your remote, navigating to Settings, choosing System, and then selecting Software Update. Hit Check Now to begin the process. You can also uninstall and reinstall specific apps if they're causing problems. Hit the Home button on your remote, highlight an app, tap the Star (*) button, and select Remove app from the options menu that appears. You can then reinstall the app onto your TV.