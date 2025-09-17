KPop Demon Hunters Controversy Explained: Was Soda Pop Written With ChatGPT?

Everything occurred during OpenAI's opening of the Korean office, an event that featured several guests, including Vince, one of the five writers who Netflix credits for Soda Pop. An OpenAI executive posted the following message in a now-deleted tweet that Reddit saved: "Fav moment from the launch celebration was hearing singer/songwriter Vince share that ChatGPT helped him write Soda Pop from KPop Demon Hunters! It apparently gave him ideas to make it sound "more bubbly."

According to Gizmodo, an English version of a report in Joongang Daily published on Monday, also made it sound like Vince used ChatGPT to ideate concepts for Soda Pop. However, the Korean version of the article shows that Vince made a broader statement about using ChatGPT for producing K-Pop music. "I sometimes use ChatGPT to get some inspiration while producing K-Pop," Vince said, per a Gizmodo translation. Machine translation of the Korean version of the Joongang Daily article also offers a similar result.

Joongang Daily corrected the English version of the article on Wednesday, removing the mention of Vince using AI to produce Soda Pop. Since the tweet sparking this KPop Demon Hunters AI controversy was also deleted, it looks like everything was a big misunderstanding caused by language barriers. Paradoxically, it might be AI that failed to accurately translate the original article into English as revealed in a note at the end of the corrected story. According to the note, the original Korean article was translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools before being reviewed by an English-speaking editor.