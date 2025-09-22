5 Essential Android Auto Apps You Need To Install

Android Auto is Google's in-vehicle software platform. It allows you to connect an Android phone to a compatible vehicle's infotainment system, effectively turning its touchscreen display into an extension of the phone. While many apps are now designed specifically for Android Auto, the platform can access certain apps straight from your phone. Similarly to Apple CarPlay, this gives you control of messaging, music, and other functions through the vehicle's touchscreen rather than having to handle the phone while driving.

Getting Android Auto set up with your vehicle opens up a world of conveniences that include hands-free phone calls, access to games while parked, and even powerful Gemini integrations. Android Auto works with over 500 vehicle models, and getting started is just a matter of connecting your phone to your vehicle with a USB cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth. The interface is simple enough to dive into, but having the right apps installed is going to make or break your daily commute, your summer road trip, or your lazy Sunday drive. Let's explore our five Android Auto essentials for these very occasions.