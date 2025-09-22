5 Essential Android Auto Apps You Need To Install
Android Auto is Google's in-vehicle software platform. It allows you to connect an Android phone to a compatible vehicle's infotainment system, effectively turning its touchscreen display into an extension of the phone. While many apps are now designed specifically for Android Auto, the platform can access certain apps straight from your phone. Similarly to Apple CarPlay, this gives you control of messaging, music, and other functions through the vehicle's touchscreen rather than having to handle the phone while driving.
Getting Android Auto set up with your vehicle opens up a world of conveniences that include hands-free phone calls, access to games while parked, and even powerful Gemini integrations. Android Auto works with over 500 vehicle models, and getting started is just a matter of connecting your phone to your vehicle with a USB cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth. The interface is simple enough to dive into, but having the right apps installed is going to make or break your daily commute, your summer road trip, or your lazy Sunday drive. Let's explore our five Android Auto essentials for these very occasions.
Google Maps
Whatever destination brings you to the driver's seat, it's important to know how to get there. Google Maps is the centerpiece of Android Auto's navigation capabilities, and with more than 10 billion downloads, it's far from some obscure little navigation app. It can be used for turn-by-turn directions, real-time traffic updates, and voice-guided navigation that allows you to keep your eyes on the road. Finding your way with Google Maps also comes with lane guidance, speed limit information, and automatic rerouting if traffic conditions change along the way.
Google also has a navigation app called Waze, but Google Maps and Waze have some differences. For one, Google Maps delivers a deeper discoverability experience. It can not only locate shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and attractions based on your location, but it can also give you some pretty detailed information about each area. Google Maps may be a bit of an oldie, but its 20 years on the scene have made it a go-to navigation app for Android Auto users.
GasBuddy
You won't get very far without some gas in your tank, and GasBuddy can help you find the lowest gas prices near you. This makes the app a capable copilot for road trippers, but it can also be helpful while driving in and around town. It integrates with Android Auto to display gas stations within a set distance of you, providing current pricing information based on crowdsourced reports. You, too, can become a "GasBuddy" by reporting the price of gas each time you fill up, and that kind of real-time information is what makes the app so helpful.
Crowdsourcing information allows GasBuddy to provide more than just the price of gas at different stops. You can also use the app to search for gas stations with amenities like restrooms, car washes, and restaurants. Users can even review and rate different stations based on customer service and cleanliness. This kind of information is particularly relevant for travelers, and it can also be helpful when it's time to get the muck out of your wheel wells after a winter storm or to grab a quick meal between meetings.
Spotify
Some entertainment for the commute or weekend getaway can be easily accessed through Android Auto with the Spotify app. Spotify comes with access to millions of songs and original podcasts, and much of the library is entirely free if you're okay with being interrupted by advertisements while you listen. The Spotify app integrates with Android Auto with touch-friendly controls on your vehicle's display and by giving you control of playback with your steering wheel's built-in controls.
The Spotify app has more than 1 billion downloads in the Google Play store, and if it's your music and podcast streamer of choice when you aren't in your vehicle, it should also be your top choice at the wheel. You'll be able to go a long way tapping into all of the available content with a free account, but if you want to remove ads from your drive time and get access to content like audiobooks, you'll need a Spotify Premium subscription. They starts at $12 per month for non-students and include unlimited song skips and offline listening, which can come in handy if you find yourself driving in areas with poor data reception.
Angry Birds 2
Sometimes, even when in a vehicle, life can force us to sit still. If you have a habit of arriving at places early, Android Auto now lets you fill all that extra time with some games. You'll need a device running Android 15 as well as Android Auto 14, but once that's the case, you'll be able to play a number of different games right on your vehicle's display. Among the compatible games is Angry Birds 2, the latest Android installment of the popular franchise.
For safety reasons, you'll only be able to play Angry Birds 2 through Android Auto while your vehicle is parked, but this can be a great way to keep kids entertained while waiting out those early arrivals. It can also be a nice break from the outdoors on camping trips and other long-distance excursions, or a way to pass some time if you get forced off the road due to weather conditions. Angry Birds 2 is free to download for Android and comes with access to plenty of bird-flinging adventures.
MyRadar
One way to prepare for weather conditions that might force you off the road, however, is with MyRadar. This app provides real-time weather data directly through the Android Auto interface while you're on the go. It displays animated maps that show weather patterns in your area, and they include everything from storm systems to temperatures. It provides radar loop lengths of up to two hours, allowing you to keep a close eye on weather in the direction you're headed.
And while MyRadar is an essential app for daily driving, it's also worth keeping accessible in a more general sense. It has the ability to send severe weather and environmental alerts, which can come in particularly handy when traveling during hurricane, tornado, and snowy seasons. MyRadar also allows you to set alerts for less threatening but still relevant weather, making it easier to be prepared for rainy morning commutes and drives in afternoon thunderstorms.