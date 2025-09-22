Google Pixel 10 Pro Owners Get A Free Gemini Subscription - Here's How To Redeem It
The Google Pixel 10 lineup is top of the charts right now, and Google is doing everything in its power to get folks to jump the iPhone ship. One of the perks on offer will give you free access to a suite of AI-powered tools you can use with your new Google smartphone. We're referring to Google AI Pro, a subscription that normally costs $240 per year.
When you purchase a Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google's AI Pro plan is on the house. The only Pixel 10 phone that doesn't qualify for this bonus is the base model. The Google AI Pro plan gives you access to a number of Google AI tools, including Gemini 2.5 for improved chatbot functionality, fast video generation with Veo 3, a premium version of NotebookLM, Jules AI coding assistant, and up to 2TB of storage.
How to sign up for a free year of Google AI Pro
Qualifying buyers will be able to redeem the free year of Google AI Pro promotion until October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST. The offer isn't available to anyone already subscribed to a Google add-on or higher-tier membership, anyone on a family plan that doesn't administer the shared plan, or those who signed up for a Google subscription through an affiliate or third party.
If you check all those boxes, you can get the redemption process started by installing the Google One app on your Pixel 10 Pro or higher. Log in to the app using the credentials for the Google account you want to use the AI Pro suite with, then read through and accept the terms and conditions. That's all there is to it.
Once you've completed the registration, Google AI Pro plan benefits should be available to use immediately. Google claims you'll be able to cancel the AI Pro plan at any point during your free year. When the free year of service is up, Google will automatically start charging you $20 per month for AI Pro.
How to make the most of Google AI Pro
If you're planning on buying a Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL, or Pro Fold, that free year of Google's AI Pro benefits will be over before you know it. That's why it pays to start thinking about the best ways to take advantage of these tools and features well before you'll need to decide if you want to start paying for a $20 per month AI Pro plan.
For starters, we recommend using the Gemini 2.5 bot in all the Google programs you use. Gmail, Docs, and Sheets are several bits of software where AI optimizations can come in handy, especially for actions like summarizing and outlining. If you pay monthly or yearly dues for a cloud storage platform, you'll probably be able to save yourself a good chunk of change by cancelling your existing plan and using the 2TB of storage data Google provides.
Those eligible for the free year of Google AI Pro will also receive a handful of AI credits for use with the Flow and Whisk AI tools. With these benefits, Google has concocted an alluring deal that may encourage people to switch to Pixel 10 phones.