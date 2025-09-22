Google Pixel 10 Pro Owners Get A Free Gemini Subscription - Here's How To Redeem It

Qualifying buyers will be able to redeem the free year of Google AI Pro promotion until October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST. The offer isn't available to anyone already subscribed to a Google add-on or higher-tier membership, anyone on a family plan that doesn't administer the shared plan, or those who signed up for a Google subscription through an affiliate or third party.

If you check all those boxes, you can get the redemption process started by installing the Google One app on your Pixel 10 Pro or higher. Log in to the app using the credentials for the Google account you want to use the AI Pro suite with, then read through and accept the terms and conditions. That's all there is to it.

Once you've completed the registration, Google AI Pro plan benefits should be available to use immediately. Google claims you'll be able to cancel the AI Pro plan at any point during your free year. When the free year of service is up, Google will automatically start charging you $20 per month for AI Pro.