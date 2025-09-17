What Happens If Africa Splits Apart?

"It's tearin' up my heart when I'm with you, but when we are apart, I feel it, too." Sure, it's a great opener to a pop song, but it also briefly describes what's happening to Africa. The continent is slowly but surely splitting apart because of plate tectonics. Something most of us learned about in middle school, but probably learned even more about later, plate tectonics refers to the scientific theory that the Earth's outer shell is divided into plates which are essentially always moving and shifting because of a soft asthenosphere underneath.

The plates Africa rests upon are all moving and it's causing some pretty severe geological transformations above the surface. Three plates under the continent are pulling away from each other, splitting the land mass above, which could eventually lead to the formation of a new ocean. This region is called the East African Rift System, and researchers believe that, in the future, eastern Africa may totally separate from the rest of the continent. This ongoing process is basically the opposite of what happened to form North America's highest mountain, Mount Denali. In that instance, two plates collided instead of splitting apart.