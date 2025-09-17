macOS Tahoe Review: A New Beginning For The Mac
Five years after Apple introduced the first M1 Mac, the company is getting ready to phase out its Intel counterparts. macOS Tahoe 26 marks the last big update for these computers, as Apple focuses on moving forward with its own silicon after four successful generations.
Meanwhile, it's a clever move to give Intel Mac users a glimpse into the future with macOS 26. Alongside the rebrand, those users will be able to see the first rendition of Liquid Glass before future updates leave them behind. However, some of the most important features are already exclusive to Apple Silicon Macs.
In our macOS Tahoe review, we discuss the good, the bad, and the in-between of Apple's latest Mac software update based on the past three months of beta testing, along with how we've felt about the Release Candidate version ahead of the software update's official launch. Here's everything you need to know about macOS Tahoe before installing it on your Mac.
Liquid Glass breathes new life into macOS
Five years after another big design change in the form of macOS Big Sur, Apple is bringing a brand new UI to Mac users in 2025. Apple says that this new look is "beautiful, delightful, and instantly familiar." It shares similar design elements to the software now on the iPhone and iPad, making the experience of switching between Apple devices more seamless.
The most notable changes users will find after updating are the new Clear icons, a customizable Control Center, and refreshed apps. Still, what makes me more excited about this software update is that the last time Apple revamped its software, it was followed by a significant hardware refresh.
While the redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to land later next year with the M6 model, there are also rumors that the company is readying a MacBook with an iPhone chip, which could redefine affordability and design by combining the powerful A-series chip with a bigger MacBook display.
macOS Tahoe improves Continuity features
Continuity features continue to play a big role in macOS Tahoe. In this update, users should be on the lookout for three new features, starting with Live Activities. Now, after starting a Live Activity on iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, it will also appear on the Mac. This builds on the iPhone Mirroring feature, and it's an easy way to check if your DoorDash delivery is about to arrive or if your team is winning a game you're following.
Apple has also brought the Phone app to macOS, and says you can make and take calls with a single click. While both your iPhone and Mac need to be signed into FaceTime with the same Apple ID and Wi-Fi network, macOS Tahoe makes it even easier to stay in touch with friends and family.
Apple also finally brought the Journal app to the Mac. Now, you can record your thoughts on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and have everything your write synchronized without an issue. The Journal app is also offering smarter suggestions to help keep your journaling streak alive.
Productivity is macOS Tahoe's top priority
macOS Tahoe isn't just introducing a new design — it's also changing productivity for the better. The Spotlight feature has been pushed into the spotlight with this software update. Powered by artificial intelligence, the updated Spotlight allows users to take quick actions, including sending a document through the Messages app without ever actually opening the Messages app.
Spotlight also lets you browse apps and files, and understands what you usually search based on your routines. Even more impressive is the fact that Spotlight actually works. With macOS Sequoia, finding what I was looking for was often a struggle because Spotlight wouldn't work correctly. With macOS Tahoe, the bugs have been eliminated and the functionality has expanded.
Finally, the Spotlight feature also lets you run shortcuts automatically, such as saving a file to a particular folder or connecting your Mac to a separate display every time you perform an action. The only notable downside is that this powered-up version of Spotlight does spell the end of Launchpad, which has effectively been retired as part of this update.
macOS Tahoe gives Apple Intelligence a boost
Just like on iPhone and iPad, macOS Tahoe adds new Apple Intelligence features. Even though the AI function that I use the most is Writing Tools, users also now have access to Live Translation, the AI-powered Shortcuts app, and Genmoji improvements. Plus, Mac users will soon discover that third-party Mac apps will start adopting Apple's AI models in their apps.
If you power your Apple Intelligence experience with ChatGPT, you'll get onscreen awareness, Image Playground with more art styles, and replies using OpenAI's latest GPT-5 models. These are all great additions to a more responsive Apple Intelligence platform.
Even though Apple is not at the forefront of the AI race, these updates continue to shape a better future for its AI. Still, the Mac is more about having the proper hardware to run third-party LLMs than actually using Apple Intelligence to solve everyday tasks. That said, there might come a day where Apple Intelligence could compete with the top dogs. But first, Siri needs to become a smarter personal assistant.
macOS Tahoe battery consumption and reliability
macOS Tahoe has been fairly stable throughout the beta cycle. I currently have an M1 Pro MacBook Pro, and even though this device has been around for a few years now, it's very capable of running macOS Tahoe and letting me take advantage of all the new features. Battery life has been as solid as it ever was with macOS Sequoia, and I feel like it might be slightly better once third-party apps are updated to fully support macOS 26.
Also, a word of warning: Unlike the iPhone and the iPad, you should definitely check online to see if the software you usually run on the Mac is being updated to support macOS Tahoe on day one. After all, Mac developers don't always update their apps the same day that Apple releases new software, and you don't want to be in a position where software you depend on doesn't work correctly.
If you use a Mac for work, make sure your VPN credentials and work apps function as expected, because I've had plenty of frustrating experiences in the past while trying to test the latest macOS beta but also having to get my work done. That said, waiting a bit longer to update your Mac is never a bad idea.
Should you update to macOS Tahoe?
If you don't use very specific software that will break after updating, you should definitely update to macOS Tahoe on day one. Liquid Glass is an exciting addition, the new Continuity and Productivity features are welcome, and the general experience with this software is very reliable.
For those with an Apple Silicon Mac, this update is the beginning of a new era for macOS, while those with Intel Macs will quickly realize that they will soon have to upgrade to a new Mac to take advantage of everything the latest software has to offer.
Reports suggest that Apple has a busy Mac roadmap for the next few months, and since we don't know what else the company has in store for us regarding macOS Tahoe, there are sure to be many more surprises in this software cycle than with macOS Sequoia. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about macOS Tahoe and the other updates rolling out to Apple's devices.