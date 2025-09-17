macOS Tahoe Review: A New Beginning For The Mac

Five years after Apple introduced the first M1 Mac, the company is getting ready to phase out its Intel counterparts. macOS Tahoe 26 marks the last big update for these computers, as Apple focuses on moving forward with its own silicon after four successful generations.

Meanwhile, it's a clever move to give Intel Mac users a glimpse into the future with macOS 26. Alongside the rebrand, those users will be able to see the first rendition of Liquid Glass before future updates leave them behind. However, some of the most important features are already exclusive to Apple Silicon Macs.

In our macOS Tahoe review, we discuss the good, the bad, and the in-between of Apple's latest Mac software update based on the past three months of beta testing, along with how we've felt about the Release Candidate version ahead of the software update's official launch. Here's everything you need to know about macOS Tahoe before installing it on your Mac.