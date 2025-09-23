Mars' Nights Are Cloudier Than Anyone Expected, And Now Scientists Finally Have The Full Picture

When the Emirates Mars Mission's Hope probe slipped into orbit around Mars in February 2021, it carried a promise that it would provide the science world with the most complete picture of what the weather is like on the Red Planet. Previous spacecraft with similar missions typically focused on specific regions or times of the day, but Hope was programmed to follow a sweeping elliptical orbit that allowed it to observe the planet's atmosphere from virtually all latitudes, longitudes, and local times. It's because of this unique vantage point that Hope managed to directly observe the clouds forming in the Martian night.

In the JGR: Planets study, researchers used the data gathered by the probe's infrared spectrometer to track water-ice clouds across two Martian years (almost 4 years on Earth). They found out that there's a certain rhythm to the formation and dissipation of clouds on Mars. Clouds do not simply fade in and out like on Earth. They instead wax and wane in a cycle. Clouds tend to thicken overnight, peak near dawn, and weaken around midday. As the day comes closer to the evening, the clouds rise again. Computer models predicted this double crest of cloud activity on Mars, but the EMIR finally confirmed it.

Another interesting finding is that the Martian clouds change their behavior depending on the season. During aphelion (the cold season), the period when Mars is furthest from the Sun, an equatorial cloud belt emerges. That's the season when morning clouds cluster over the towering volcanoes of the region known as Tharsis.