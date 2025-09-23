Google Gemini Can Help Travelers In A Big Way With This Feature

As exciting as traveling abroad can be, it can also be intimidating if you haven't brushed up on the local language. If you have no familiarity whatsoever, it can be truly terrifying. Fortunately, a new feature for Google Translate powered by the company's AI model Gemini will help make sure you're not spending the night before a long trip cramming foreign verb conjugations directly into your brain.

Google Translate has now introduced AI-powered live translations to iPhone and Android, which translates a multitude of languages in real-time, and it can easily be accessed directly from the main page of the app. Along with this new feature that's certain to make conversations easier while traveling, Google is also delivering new practice sessions powered by Gemini so that you can brush up on your foreign language verbal or reading comprehension skills as you wait for your next flight out of town.

Currently, the new live translation feature is only available for users in Mexico, India, and the U.S., and the number of languages available with the new practice feature are rather limited, as well. However, anyone with an interest in foreign language or traveling abroad should also remember that Google's Circle to Search updated its translating features, making things even easier when you're exploring webpages that aren't in your native tongue. Google Maps also added a feature that has Gemini identifying locations from screenshots, which can be a real lifesaver when on the move.