Google's Circle To Search Is Getting A Game-Changing Translation Feature
Google giving Circle to Search an upgrade by adding a new feature that lets you translate text on websites as you scroll. The company claims that translation is one of the most-used features in Circle to Search, and because of that, it has updated the way that translation works to make it more seamless than ever.
Previously, Circle to Search would have to restart the translation process every time you swiped up or down. Now, once you start translating something with Circle to Search, the company says the feature will continue to translate text as it appears on screen. This means you can use it to browse digital menus more easily, even the menu is made up of multiple images.
This is just one way that Google has been working to improve the features that it offers across its various applications. The company recently started rolling out one of iMessage's best features to Google Messages, and the tech giant recently launched AI writing tools for its Gboard app, giving users more ways to improve their writing in any app that supports its keyboard.
How to use Circle to Search's updated translation feature
If you want to try out the new translation update for yourself, you may need to wait a couple of days, as Google says it is rolling the feature out to Android devices this week. The rollout will begin on Samsung devices, with other devices slated to receive the feature down the line.
You can see if you have access to the feature by opening Circle to Search by long pressing the home button on your phone's navigation bar and then tapping the Translate icon. From there, you should see an option that says "Scroll and translate" if you have the updated version. If not, you'll need to wait for it to reach your device.
It's not surprising to see Google rolling the new feature out slowly, or even for Samsung devices to be the first to get it. Circle to Search originally debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24, and the company has had a beneficial partnership with Samsung over the years, especially as they both lean into AI. Google also recently released a slew of new features to Android, as well as some Pixel-specific additions in the latest Pixel Drop.