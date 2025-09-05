Google's Circle To Search Is Getting A Game-Changing Translation Feature

Google giving Circle to Search an upgrade by adding a new feature that lets you translate text on websites as you scroll. The company claims that translation is one of the most-used features in Circle to Search, and because of that, it has updated the way that translation works to make it more seamless than ever.

Previously, Circle to Search would have to restart the translation process every time you swiped up or down. Now, once you start translating something with Circle to Search, the company says the feature will continue to translate text as it appears on screen. This means you can use it to browse digital menus more easily, even the menu is made up of multiple images.

This is just one way that Google has been working to improve the features that it offers across its various applications. The company recently started rolling out one of iMessage's best features to Google Messages, and the tech giant recently launched AI writing tools for its Gboard app, giving users more ways to improve their writing in any app that supports its keyboard.