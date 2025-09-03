How To Use Gboard's New AI Writing Tools On Android Phones

Gboard has become a staple keyboard in the Android community due to the fact that Google has made it the default keyboard on Pixel devices. Much like other Google apps — looking at you, Google Messages — Gboard has a lot to offer and continues to see Google's attention placed on expanding what it can do. One of the latest features the company added is the ability to get your phone's AI to help with writing text. The feature was previously only available for Pixel devices, but it has begun rolling out to more Android devices alongside the latest Pixel feature drop.

To take advantage of the new feature, you'll need to be running the latest version of Gboard, and even then, it may take a few days or even weeks to roll out to your device. At the time of writing, I have yet to receive the feature on my Galaxy S25 Ultra, but others are already seeing it on OnePlus 13. Once it's available, though, you can use Gboard's AI writing tools to spellcheck your text, generate new versions of your messages, and more.

Further, Google says that all processing is done on your device using Gemini Nano, so you don't have to worry about privacy. Of course, that hasn't stopped people from wondering what data Gemini can access in your messages.