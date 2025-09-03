Can Google Gemini Access Your Messages And More?
Google used the Pixel 10 launch event to introduce a few new AI features for mobile devices, which will be available initially on Pixel 10 phones. For example, Gemini Live can see the world around you if you give the AI access to the camera, so it can provide assistance in real time. That's how Google has positioned Gemini since bringing it to mobile devices, and especially Android phones, where it controls the underlying software experience. Gemini can be a helpful assistant, but only if you let it access your data. The more access, the better it can help.
The access you give Gemini might make you question your privacy protections. This isn't just about stopping Gemini from training on your personal data (turning off Gemini Apps Activity), but also managing personalized Gemini experiences and Gemini access to other mobile apps. You might be wondering whether Gemini can access data from the Messages app, WhatsApp chats, and other installed applications after you've stopped Google's AI from collecting chat data for training future models. The answer is yes, Gemini can see some app data. However, the AI can access only specific information from specific apps.
Gemini's access is very limited. It's tied to a command you might give the AI that might involve an app. Gemini doesn't get broad access to these apps, especially end-to-end encrypted apps like WhatsApp. Instead, if access is given, Gemini can perform specific tasks that these permissions enable. The good news is the user is in control.
The app data Gemini sees in Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities
Google sent out an email to Gemini users in late June, informing them that they can allow the AI to access extensions for the Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities apps even if they turn off Gemini Apps Activity. Some users might have interpreted this as a concerning privacy change at the time. But, the worry wasn't warranted. What Google did was to give users the ability to have Gemini interact with the Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities, to perform specific tasks on behalf of the user once they turned off Gemini Apps Activity to protect their privacy.
Prior to the update, disabling Gemini history would prevent the AI from working with the Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities apps. That meant the AI would not be able to read notifications from your apps and reply to them. Gemini could not place calls or send messages (including WhatsApp texts) to your contacts. It could not control the phone, like setting a timer for you.
The Gemini privacy update brings new data toggles to the Gemini app. Enable the Phone extension, and Gemini will make calls for you via the Phone app. The Messages extension lets you send texts with Gemini. The WhatsApp extension lets you send messages and make calls via Gemini in WhatsApp. Finally, the Utilities extension lets Gemini handle apps on your behalf, read notifications, and perform actions. Tap your profile picture in the Gemini Android app, look for the "Apps" menu, and enable and disable the apps you want the AI to interact with.
What happens with your data and Gemini
The new data toggles for Gemini are only available on Android devices, where Google can control the integration of Gemini into the operating system and installed apps. The Utilities app isn't available on iPhone or the web. If you've turned off Gemini Apps Activity, Google will still retain your data for safety and security reasons for 72 hours. Google won't use the data for training purposes. This was always the default behavior for Gemini data retention in case the user didn't want their data to be collected for model training, and has nothing to do with the email Gemini users received about the four extensions.
Tell Gemini to set a timer or call your mom, and that brief chat with the AI will be saved for 72 hours. If you're worried about Messages and WhatsApp texts sent through a Gemini command being saved in that 72-hour window, you can disable those Gemini extensions for extra peace of mind.
The data retention policy doesn't concern the actual contents of the four apps detailed above. For example, your WhatsApp chats will not be included in the data Gemini collects. Google explained in a support document that Gemini can't read your WhatsApp history. It can only make calls and send messages for you. When it reads WhatsApp notifications, it does so via the Utilities extension.