5 Activities Banned On The International Space Station
Life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) may sound like the ultimate SciFi adventure. Just imagine floating through the modules, gazing down on Earth from 400 kilometers above, and conducting experiments in the vacuum of space. But behind the awe-inspiring views and high-tech equipment lies a very different reality. The ISS is a fragile environment, a habitat carefully engineered to sustain human life in one of the most hostile environments imaginable.
As a result, astronauts must follow an extensive rulebook that governs every aspect of their daily lives. These rules aren't just about military discipline. They're about survival. In microgravity, the smallest misstep can escalate into a serious hazard. It could endanger the health of the crew and the equipment, or it could doom the success of the mission. That means certain activities that are perfectly normal on Earth are strictly forbidden in space.
Far from making space dull, these restrictions highlight just how unique life on the ISS really is. They remind us that every meal, every movement, and every experiment must be carefully thought through when you're living in an outpost racing around Earth at 28,000km/h (17,500 mph).
Drinking alcohol
One thing you won't find floating around the International Space Station is a bottle of wine, or any other alcohol for that matter. While a celebratory toast after the successful launch might sound fitting, drinking in space is strictly off limits, and for a good reason.
Alcohol affects judgment, coordination, and alertness. A tipsy stumble on Earth might result in a bruise, but in orbit, it could damage delicate equipment or put the whole crew in danger. Then, there's also the issue of resources. On the ISS, nothing goes to waste. Every drop of water is recycled, including astronauts exhaling, and yes, what they flush. Introducing alcohol into the system would interfere with the station's filtration and recycling hardware, creating a headache for engineers. That means that not only are alcoholic drinks prohibited, but also mouthwash and aftershave that contains alcohol. History also plays a role.
In the Soviet era, cosmonauts sometimes carried small amounts of cognac on their missions, claiming it helped calm nerves and improve circulation in space. But as the technology became more complex and delicate, even Roscosmos introduced a complete alcohol ban on their missions. NASA always had a strict alcohol policy, but at one point during the '70s Skylab program, they considered sending a bottle of Sherry as part of the crew's meals. However, the public backlash prevented this. Many argued that space should stay an alcohol-free zone, considering how dangerous it is. The plan was scrapped before it ever left the ground, and NASA cemented its no-alcohol policy.
Unapproved materials or tools
As a firm rule, astronauts can't bring their favorite gadgets, tools, or personal items without approval. Every single object they pack needs to be vetted before the launch. Why? Because even the most ordinary items can become a hazard in microgravity. Take something as simple as a pen. On Earth, this is a harmless item. But in orbit, a loose spring, or a leaking ink cartridge could float into ventilation systems or contaminate experiments.
Materials are also scrutinized for how they behave in the sealed environment of the ISS. Certain plastics or adhesives can release fumes that could be harmful to the crew or interfere with the sensitive instruments. Even fabrics are tested as they could shed fibers and clog filters or drift into an astronaut's eye.
That's why astronauts can't pack their luggage as if they're off on vacation. Personal mementos are allowed, but only after they've been tested and approved. Tools are also standardized and logged. If an astronaut needs something new, especially after losing a tool in space, it's either sent up on a supply mission or designed with space-specific safety in mind. Sometimes, astronauts must 3D print their tools onboard the ISS.
Smoking or any open flame
If there's anything that absolutely doesn't belong on the International Space Station, it's an open flame. That means smoking, candles, matches, and lighters are also prohibited. On Earth, fire rises because hot air is lighter than cold air. In microgravity, there's no such thing as up or down. That means fire can behave bizarrely and unpredictably. Instead of flickering, it forms a blue sphere, clinging to whatever can burn. Even a small spark can spread invisibly through the station's oxygen-rich environment. There's no quick way to step outside, which means fire in orbit is catastrophic.
The ban on smoking is just as serious. Aside from the obvious health risk for the crew, tobacco smoke contains particles that can linger in the station's closed air system. On Earth, ventilation eventually clears the air, but on ISS, every breath is recycled. Introducing smoke would mean astronauts get to inhale cigarette contaminants over and over again. NASA and Roscosmos take this so seriously that every piece of equipment and every material sent into orbit is tested for flammability. Even astronauts' clothing and Velcro are designed to resist catching fire. The only flames allowed are in strictly controlled scientific experiments, performed inside sealed chambers with their own fire suppression systems in place.
Sex
When it comes to life aboard the International Space Station, one topic that sparks endless curiosity is sex in space. However, sexual activity is officially off-limits. There are a few reasons behind the ban. First, there's the matter of being professional. Astronauts are highly trained specialists on a tightly scheduled mission worth billions of dollars. They need to stay focused on their research, maintenance, and survival. That means they don't have much time to indulge in personal intimacy. NASA and its partners see the ISS as a workplace above all else, and the crew is expected to behave strictly professionally.
Then there's the practical side to this ban. Microgravity makes even simple tasks awkward, and the physical activity of two (or more) people can be challenging. Without gravity to hold you in place, the participants would just keep pushing each other in opposite directions. Beyond mechanics, bodily fluids don't flow or settle the way they do on Earth. This raises hygiene and health concerns in a closed environment where air and water are constantly recycled.
Finally, there are psychological and social factors. The ISS crews are small and diverse. Living in extreme close quarters for months at a time is hard. Intimacy could introduce unwanted conflicts, favoritism, or tensions. None of these mix well with the high-stress demands of spaceflight. That said, the question "has it ever happened?" lingers in the public imagination.
Throwing or tossing various objects
On Earth, tossing a pen to a friend is harmless, but on the ISS it's a different story. In the microgravity of the ISS, even the lightest objects can drift endlessly, bouncing off walls or spinning into sensitive equipment. A casual game of catch could turn into a disaster in space. The ISS is packed with wires, vents, and sensitive instruments worth millions of dollars. A floating screwdriver could block an airflow filter or it could wedge itself into a panel, causing damage that's tricky to repair with limited resources. Even the smallest items, such as crumbs or hair, are carefully managed. Once they start drifting, they could easily end up inside a sensitive machine, or even in a crewmember's eye.
There's also physics to think about. There's no such thing as fading momentum in microgravity. Toss something too hard and it won't slow down. It will keep going until it collides with something or someone. That means that astronauts would waste so much time chasing a flying tool that just won't stop. That's why, instead of tossing, astronauts have to carefully hand items to each other or use velcro, bungees, and special clips to secure items in place around the ISS. Tools that astronauts use are often tethered to their clothes, so they don't float away mid-work.