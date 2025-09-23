5 Activities Banned On The International Space Station

Life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) may sound like the ultimate SciFi adventure. Just imagine floating through the modules, gazing down on Earth from 400 kilometers above, and conducting experiments in the vacuum of space. But behind the awe-inspiring views and high-tech equipment lies a very different reality. The ISS is a fragile environment, a habitat carefully engineered to sustain human life in one of the most hostile environments imaginable.

As a result, astronauts must follow an extensive rulebook that governs every aspect of their daily lives. These rules aren't just about military discipline. They're about survival. In microgravity, the smallest misstep can escalate into a serious hazard. It could endanger the health of the crew and the equipment, or it could doom the success of the mission. That means certain activities that are perfectly normal on Earth are strictly forbidden in space.

Far from making space dull, these restrictions highlight just how unique life on the ISS really is. They remind us that every meal, every movement, and every experiment must be carefully thought through when you're living in an outpost racing around Earth at 28,000km/h (17,500 mph).