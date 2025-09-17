Liam Neeson's 2025 Action Thriller Soars To The Top Of Netflix's Streaming Charts

Netflix seriously needs to think about renaming its row of content inside the app where each day's ranking of the "Top 10" movies can be found. Time and time again, this particular row of content serves up third-party movies that A) nobody watched the first time around, and B) movies that literally no one likes. If you're not careful, it can lead one to believe that those movies keep organically climbing to the #1 spot on the basis of quality.

The latest Hollywood flop to somehow magically rocket to the pinnacle of Netflix's Top 10 movies list? That would be Liam Neeson's "Ice Road: Vengeance," which is currently the #1 Netflix movie in the U.S. — ahead, I might add, of "KPop Demon Hunters" at #4. I know the latter has started its downward slide in terms of viewership, following months of supremacy as basically the Netflix release of the summer. But, come on.

Were you even aware this movie existed? Because the few who did know that this (checks notes) sequel to 2021's "Ice Road" was indeed an actual movie have slapped it with some impressively bad scores.