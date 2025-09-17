Liam Neeson's 2025 Action Thriller Soars To The Top Of Netflix's Streaming Charts
Netflix seriously needs to think about renaming its row of content inside the app where each day's ranking of the "Top 10" movies can be found. Time and time again, this particular row of content serves up third-party movies that A) nobody watched the first time around, and B) movies that literally no one likes. If you're not careful, it can lead one to believe that those movies keep organically climbing to the #1 spot on the basis of quality.
The latest Hollywood flop to somehow magically rocket to the pinnacle of Netflix's Top 10 movies list? That would be Liam Neeson's "Ice Road: Vengeance," which is currently the #1 Netflix movie in the U.S. — ahead, I might add, of "KPop Demon Hunters" at #4. I know the latter has started its downward slide in terms of viewership, following months of supremacy as basically the Netflix release of the summer. But, come on.
Were you even aware this movie existed? Because the few who did know that this (checks notes) sequel to 2021's "Ice Road" was indeed an actual movie have slapped it with some impressively bad scores.
'Ice Road: Vengeance' is somehow #1 on Netflix
As of this writing, the movie (from director Jonathan Hensleigh, and starring Bingbing Fan alongside Neeson) has an abysmal 17% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 18 reviews. On the audience side, it's got a barely better 28% Popcornmeter score on the site (based on more than 100 user ratings).
This kind of thing is exactly why not only do I greet almost every new Netflix original movie now with suspicion, given the amount of forgettable slop the streaming giant keeps churning out, but also why I just don't trust that inclusion in the Netflix Top 10 is a direct reflection of viewership. To that latter point: One thing you'll notice over and over again is that this or that random movie somehow lands at #1 after being a very recent third-party addition to Netflix. In other words, such titles are newly available, and viewers simply click the thumbnail after recognizing an actor (probably thinking that the movie is new).
What it's about: If you are a fan of the snarling Irishman who does most of the acting heavy lifting in "Ice Road: Vengeance," here's what to know. Neeson's character travels to Nepal to deposit the ashes of his brother on Mount Everest. During the trip, however, the tour bus is hijacked by mercenaries (who are linked to corrupt business interests), forcing him to fight to protect the passengers and a local village.
What to watch instead: Skip "Ice Road: Vengeance" and try the Netflix original thriller "Rebel Ridge" instead if you're in the mood for a quality action drama. Read more about "Rebel Ridge" in our previous coverage.