iPhone 17 Pro Max And iPhone Air Hit By Strange Camera Glitch, Fix Coming Soon Says Apple

The iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air models will be hitting the stores this Friday. While reviewers have praised the improvements of this new generation, one of the testers discovered a rather weird camera glitch affecting their iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max review units.

CNN Underscored's Henry Casey noted a glitch in some photos taken with the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at a concert. Certain images had small blacked-out portions in the large LED screen behind the band. While we know Apple has been trying to address flares or small light dots in iPhone photos when capturing a direct source of light, this is an all-new camera glitch.

Fortunately, in CNN's review, Apple already said it's aware of the issue and a fix is coming. According to an Apple spokesperson, this is "something that can happen in very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera. Apple has identified a fix and will be releasing it in an upcoming software update."