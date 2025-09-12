iPhone 17 And iPhone Air Pre-Orders Are Live: Here's What You Need To Know
Customers across the globe can start pre-ordering the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air. The new lineup consists of the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. While all of these devices seem more expensive, Apple is just opting to start their base models with 256GB of storage, which is actually a great idea.
After rumors that Apple could charge a lot more for the 2025 lineup, it seems that announcing hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in the U.S. for the next few years was worth it, as tariffs don't seem to be impacting the Californian company at this moment. The new lineup can be worth it for anyone coming from an iPhone without Apple Intelligence, or if they want to take their photos and videos to the next level.
Starting at $799, the iPhone 17 pre-orders will go until the official sales open on September 19. Here's a quick overview of the new iPhone models and which one could be perfect for your needs, depending on what you're looking for.
iPhone pre-order guide: How to choose the best option
Putting it simply, if you're in the market for a new iPhone, you shouldn't stress about which model to get. The regular iPhone 17 is great as long as you don't have an iPhone 16. If that's not the case, you're getting a new design, an improved ultra-wide lens, a display as good as the one available on the iPhone 17 Pro, a better selfie camera, and the new A19 chip. Bigger battery life also makes the experience better.
The all-new iPhone Air is a bit trickier. For $999, this ultra-thin device feels more like something you'd like to get but shouldn't spend that amount of money on. It has a beautiful titanium finish, the same great specs as the iPhone 17, but with an improved A19 Pro chip. Apple promises a fair battery life, and an innovative design. The downside, however, is a single main camera. BGR has a few other reasons why you should skip it. Still, you can always go with this one to show how different you are.
Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro models are all about getting the best specs. The best cameras, the best battery life, and the best performance. Choosing between them is about the display size and battery life. Also, the Pro Max version is the only one with up to 2TB of storage.