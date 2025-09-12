iPhone 17 And iPhone Air Pre-Orders Are Live: Here's What You Need To Know

Customers across the globe can start pre-ordering the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air. The new lineup consists of the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. While all of these devices seem more expensive, Apple is just opting to start their base models with 256GB of storage, which is actually a great idea.

After rumors that Apple could charge a lot more for the 2025 lineup, it seems that announcing hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in the U.S. for the next few years was worth it, as tariffs don't seem to be impacting the Californian company at this moment. The new lineup can be worth it for anyone coming from an iPhone without Apple Intelligence, or if they want to take their photos and videos to the next level.

Starting at $799, the iPhone 17 pre-orders will go until the official sales open on September 19. Here's a quick overview of the new iPhone models and which one could be perfect for your needs, depending on what you're looking for.