iPhone 17 Vs. iPhone Air: 4 Compromises And 4 Advantages For Apple's Ultra-Slim Phone

The iPhone Air does have a few advantages over the iPhone 17 that are worth considering. The most obvious one concerns the design. The iPhone Air has a thickness of 5.64mm compared to 7.95mm for the iPhone 17. It also weighs just 165 grams, which makes it 12 grams lighter than the iPhone 17.

The screen size is another advantage. The handset features the same Super Retina XDR display as the iPhone 17 but offers more screen. At 6.5 inches in size, the iPhone Air display is slightly larger than the 6.3-inch screens on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, although it is still smaller than the 6.9-inch OLED screen of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone Air is more durable than the iPhone 17, featuring front and back Ceramic Shield glass. The iPhone 17 only has a Ceramic Shield 2 cover on the front. The Air's titanium frame is more durable than the iPhone 17's aluminum frame as well. Apple said in a press release that the iPhone Air is more durable than any previous iPhone, while that Ceramic Shield back panel gives the phone four times better resistance to cracks than the back glass on previous models.

Finally, the iPhone Air will offer better performance than the iPhone 17. The handset features the A19 Pro chip instead of the A19 found on the standard model. The better processor is paired with more RAM. The Air features 12GB of memory compared to the iPhone 17's 8GB of RAM. The Air also comes in a 1TB version, while the iPhone 17 maxes out at 512GB of storage.