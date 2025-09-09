iPhone 17 Vs. iPhone 16: Price Guide For Apple's Fall 2025 iPhone Lineup
Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, confirming almost every iPhone 17 rumor and leak that preceded the launch event. Apple introduced the ultra-thin iPhone Air and gave the iPhone 17 Pro models a few important design changes, like the new camera module on the back. All four iPhone 17 models will be available for preorder on Friday (September 12), shipping to buyers a week later (September 19) when in-store sales start.
But like every year, Apple won't just sell the newest iPhone generation online and in stores. Buyers looking for cheaper iPhone models will be able to choose select iPhone models from previous generations, priced at least $100 lower than the new iPhone 17 models. As you're about to see, these are still relatively new iPhones, ready to support everything iOS 26 has to offer, including current and future Apple Intelligence features.
Prices start as low as $599 for a 128GB iPhone 16e and go up to $1,999 for a 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max. The best part about this year's iPhone series is that Apple upgraded the base storage to 256GB on all models, without increasing prices. The $799 256GB iPhone 17 is actually a much better offer than its predecessor.
Also, buyers should remember that Apple offers a carrier discount for all iPhone models it sells that don't have "Pro," "Air," or "e" in the name. For example, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $799 only if you sign up for a carrier during the preorder process. Otherwise, the starting price is $829. The prices below will include the full price you'd pay for each iPhone model, disregarding any deals.
Apple's simple lineup: Only iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models remain
The arrival of the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will force Apple to retire older iPhone models. It's what Apple does with each new iPhone launch. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not be available in Apple's lineup. The same goes for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which Apple retired. Here are all the iPhone prices and storage tiers available from Apple starting Tuesday:
iPhone 16e
- 128GB iPhone 16e: $599
- 256GB iPhone 16e: $699
- 512GB iPhone 16e: $899
iPhone 16
- 128GB iPhone 16: $729
iPhone 16 Plus
- 128GB iPhone 16 Plus: $829
- 256GB iPhone 16 Plus: $929
iPhone 17
- 256GB iPhone 17: $829
- 512GB iPhone 17: $1,029
iPhone Air
- 256GB iPhone Air: $999
- 512GB iPhone Air: $1,199
- 1TB iPhone Air: $1,399
iPhone 17 Pro
- 256GB iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099
- 512GB iPhone 17 Pro: $1,299
- 1TB iPhone 17 Pro: $1,499
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199
- 512GB iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,399
- 1TB iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,599
- 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,999
Quick price comparison
If you're not sold on any of the iPhone 17 models, you might be considering buying one of the iPhone 16 flavors that Apple will sell in stores alongside the iPhone 17 series. Even then, choosing the right device might be confusing, given the various prices above. All iPhones in Apple's current lineup support Apple Intelligence and feature USB-C ports. Except for the iPhone 16e, they all feature Camera Control buttons and MagSafe charging.
To make it easier to see what you can buy for a specific price point in Apple's fall 2025 lineup, you can check the following list that covers Apple's entire lineup in ascending order:
- $599: 128GB iPhone 16e
- $699: 256GB iPhone 16e
- $729: 128GB iPhone 16
- $829: 128GB iPhone 16 Plus, 256GB iPhone 17
- $899: 512GB iPhone 16e
- $929: 256GB iPhone 16 Plus
- $999: 256GB iPhone Air
- $1,029: 512GB iPhone 17
- $1,099: 256GB iPhone 17 Pro
- $1,199: 512GB iPhone Air, 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max
- $1,299: 512GB iPhone 17 Pro
- $1,399: 1TB iPhone Air, 512GB iPhone 17 Pro Max
- $1,499: 1TB iPhone 17 Pro
- $1,599: 1TB iPhone 17 Pro Max
- $1,999: 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max
While the iPhone 17 series won't start selling online until September 12, the discounted iPhone 16 models can be purchased online and in stores starting Tuesday.