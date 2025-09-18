M3 Ultra Mac Studio Users Can't Update To macOS Tahoe, And A Fix Could Take A While

Apple released macOS Tahoe alongside iOS 26 and the other new operating system updates this Monday. However, owners of one of the most expensive Macs available say they haven't been able to update the M3 Ultra Mac Studio to the latest macOS version.

According to an Apple Discussion forum, when users with this specific Mac try to update from macOS Sequoia 15.7 to macOS Tahoe 26.0, the computer prepares the update, reboots, and when it shows it will take "less than a minute" to get the update, the Mac goes back to the Sequoia login screen. After entering their credentials, a message says there's been an unexpected reboot.

One of the members of the forum discovered that this issue happens because the Mac is unable to load the macOS Tahoe driver for the Apple Neural Engine chip of the Mac Studio. That said, there's nothing users can do to access this update for now, as Apple is working on a fix.