M3 Ultra Mac Studio Users Can't Update To macOS Tahoe, And A Fix Could Take A While
Apple released macOS Tahoe alongside iOS 26 and the other new operating system updates this Monday. However, owners of one of the most expensive Macs available say they haven't been able to update the M3 Ultra Mac Studio to the latest macOS version.
According to an Apple Discussion forum, when users with this specific Mac try to update from macOS Sequoia 15.7 to macOS Tahoe 26.0, the computer prepares the update, reboots, and when it shows it will take "less than a minute" to get the update, the Mac goes back to the Sequoia login screen. After entering their credentials, a message says there's been an unexpected reboot.
One of the members of the forum discovered that this issue happens because the Mac is unable to load the macOS Tahoe driver for the Apple Neural Engine chip of the Mac Studio. That said, there's nothing users can do to access this update for now, as Apple is working on a fix.
M4 iPad Pro users suffered a similar issue last year
Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time Apple users have had an issue downloading the latest major software update. Last year, M4 iPad Pro owners couldn't download iPadOS 18 as it bricked some of the iPads. With that, they had two options: Download either iPadOS 18.1 beta or wait for iPadOS 18.0.1, which took a few weeks to arrive.
Since we're talking about a very specific group of users (M4 iPad Pro and now M3 Ultra Mac Studio owners), Apple might take longer to address the issue because it's not a generalized problem. If M1 MacBook Air owners couldn't update their laptops to macOS Tahoe, it would be a completely different story.
That said, if you're one of the Mac users with the most impressive computer available, you'll need to wait a bit longer to get macOS Tahoe with the innovative Liquid Glass design, the all-new Spotlight, and improved Apple Intelligence features. BGR will let you know once Apple addresses this issue, whether with a new build or with macOS Tahoe 26.0.1