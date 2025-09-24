7 Electronics You're Not Allowed To Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage

Air travel these days is more security-conscious than ever, as even the seemingly innocuous can cause an emergency. For example, in 2024, a passenger's laptop caught fire on a Breeze Airways flight, leading to a forced landing. Due to a process known as thermal runaway, batteries can sometimes be unpredictable – spontaneously overheating, and in extreme cases, emitting smoke or fire. Therefore, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) maintains an encyclopedia of rules and regulations on what items it allows on a flight, to ensure the safety of passengers.

You're generally allowed to carry everyday electronics in carry-on luggage, including phones, laptops, and smartwatches. You can even cram in your hair straighteners and curling irons, although these electronics have certain TSA restrictions.

You don't want to unknowingly add prohibited electronic items to your carry-on luggage, and end up with a delay to your travels. To help you avoid security hassles and to keep everyone safe, here are seven electronics you shouldn't have as part of your carry-on.