4 Electronics The TSA Bans From Carry-On Bags
Travel is no doubt fun, but it can also be stressful if you don't pack right. It's vital to consider the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) rules when packing so that you know exactly what's allowed and prohibited to carry in your bags. While there are generally more restrictions on the electronics you can pack in checked bags due to the risk of batteries catching fire or exploding, carry-on luggage also needs to follow certain guidelines.
We've done the research to find the electronics that you cannot take with you on the plane, including some that are permitted with specific safety measures in place. These include certain types of hairstyling tools, battery-powered mobility devices, power tools, electro-shock gadgets, and a particularly notorious Samsung smartphone. This list is based on the current rules on the TSA website but it's important to remember that the security personnel at the airport are the final authority on what's permitted or not. Always follow their guidelines to ensure a safe and stress-free journey for yourself and others.
Hair straighteners, curling irons, and flat irons need special attention
In August 2025, the TSA updated its rules to ban certain hairstyling tools like cordless curling irons and flat irons powered by gas cartridges or butane from being packed in checked bags. These tools are permitted in carry-on bags, but you must follow special instructions. Specifically, your hair tools must be completely cooled and placed inside a secure protective cover that prevents them from being accidentally turned on, such as from movement during turbulence, for instance. The protective cover is not optional. It's required to reduce the risk of the device getting switched on and overheating mid-flight. If your styling tool doesn't come with a safety cover, you can purchase one separately or else not pack it at all. Note that any gas refills or spare cartridges for these tools are not permitted in either carry-on or checked bags.
If your hair tools are essential for you, you might want to consider switching to corded electric (plug-in) versions, which do not fall under the same restrictions and are generally safer and more travel-friendly. However, it's a good idea to consult your airline before flying with these devices, as the rules can vary.
Power tools and drills
Power tools such as saws, drills, and drill bits are not allowed in carry-on bags because they're considered safety hazards. They're definitely not among frequent-flier travel gadgets, but If you absolutely must travel with these, pack them in your checked bags. The same applies to power tools that operate with built-in batteries. However, you must make sure that the battery is securely installed and the device is packed in a way that prevents it from accidentally turning on.
Moreover, additional precautions are needed for any tools that use lithium batteries. Spare lithium batteries and portable battery packs are not allowed in checked bags and must be packed in carry-on luggage only. These batteries need to be properly protected from damage and short-circuiting, typically by placing them in their original packaging or using insulating covers. Since these rules can be quite confusing, it's best to check with your airline to confirm any specific guidelines you need to follow.
Stun guns and tasers
For safety reasons, stun guns, tasers, and other electroshock weapons are not permitted in carry-on luggage. These devices deliver a powerful electric shock, and in the close quarters of an aircraft cabin, even an accidental discharge could put people at serious risk. Of course, such items in the cabin could also create opportunities for misuse or intentional harm, which is why they are strictly prohibited.
If you need to carry such devices, you can pack them in your checked bag with extra precautions. The device must be stored in a way that it is inoperable and cannot be accidentally triggered during transport. This rule balances passenger rights with the need to maintain a safe flying environment for everyone on board. Remember that the TSA is the final authority to decide whether you're allowed to travel with such a device. It's also helpful to contact your airline for clarity beforehand.
Samsung Galaxy Note7
Most smartphones and tablets are allowed in carry-on baggage. But the Samsung Galaxy Note7 remains completely banned from air transportation in the United States. This strict rule was implemented after a series of incidents in 2016, when the device's lithium-ion batteries were found to be defective. The faulty batteries posed a significant risk of overheating, catching fire, and even exploding.
Since these incidents occurred shortly after the phone's release, both the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the FAA, in coordination with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), issued an emergency order to prohibit the Galaxy Note7 on all flights. This device is not permitted in carry-on or checked baggage.
The permanent ban underscores just how serious the risks are, as even a single malfunctioning device could pose a massive threat in the air. Hopefully, you've upgraded to a newer, safer Samsung phone by now, which you can take along with you on your travels.