4 Electronics The TSA Bans From Carry-On Bags

Travel is no doubt fun, but it can also be stressful if you don't pack right. It's vital to consider the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) rules when packing so that you know exactly what's allowed and prohibited to carry in your bags. While there are generally more restrictions on the electronics you can pack in checked bags due to the risk of batteries catching fire or exploding, carry-on luggage also needs to follow certain guidelines.

We've done the research to find the electronics that you cannot take with you on the plane, including some that are permitted with specific safety measures in place. These include certain types of hairstyling tools, battery-powered mobility devices, power tools, electro-shock gadgets, and a particularly notorious Samsung smartphone. This list is based on the current rules on the TSA website but it's important to remember that the security personnel at the airport are the final authority on what's permitted or not. Always follow their guidelines to ensure a safe and stress-free journey for yourself and others.