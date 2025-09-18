Hands-On With The All-New Beats iPhone 17 Cases

A year after Beats debuted its first generation iPhone cases (and then updated them a few months later), the company introduced three new options for iPhone 17 and iPhone Air users. Now, the Los Angeles-based firm has a Kickstand Case with MagSafe and Camera Control, a regular silicone case, and a Rugged Case with MagSafe and Camera Control options.

While the Kickstand Case and the silicone cases are virtually the same, except for the kickstand/lanyard detail, the new Rugged Case has a combination of a tough plastic back with softer, shock-absorbing sides to protect your iPhone. Available in multiple colors, the silicone version is available in Lime Stone, Pebble Pink, Bedrock Blue, and Granite Gray. For the rugged cases, you can get them in Sierra Orange, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, and Everest Black.

Ahead of the official release of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models, BGR got an early hands-on with these cases, which might probably be the safest and best-looking options for anyone looking for extra protection to their new iPhones.