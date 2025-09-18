Hands-On With The All-New Beats iPhone 17 Cases
A year after Beats debuted its first generation iPhone cases (and then updated them a few months later), the company introduced three new options for iPhone 17 and iPhone Air users. Now, the Los Angeles-based firm has a Kickstand Case with MagSafe and Camera Control, a regular silicone case, and a Rugged Case with MagSafe and Camera Control options.
While the Kickstand Case and the silicone cases are virtually the same, except for the kickstand/lanyard detail, the new Rugged Case has a combination of a tough plastic back with softer, shock-absorbing sides to protect your iPhone. Available in multiple colors, the silicone version is available in Lime Stone, Pebble Pink, Bedrock Blue, and Granite Gray. For the rugged cases, you can get them in Sierra Orange, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, and Everest Black.
Ahead of the official release of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models, BGR got an early hands-on with these cases, which might probably be the safest and best-looking options for anyone looking for extra protection to their new iPhones.
Sierra Orange might be the hottest color of the season
Apple was, at least, bold about the new iPhone 17 Pro colors. Personally, I went with the silver options rather than the Deep Blue or the Cosmic Orange. Still, Beats nailed the Sierra Orange color for the rugged case, and I just know it will look great on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Since this iPhone has the same dimensions as the iPhone 16 Pro Max (aside from the camera plateau of course), I was able to get a feeling of how the new iPhone will look with this case. What I find most interesting about it is the textured grip, which aligns with the dual-toned iPhone back but also makes the smartphone more secure in my hand. The buttons are solid and firm, but you might have to use a bit more force to double tap the Camera Control; sliding between commands on the other hand is perfectly fine. The little beats logo in the middle right part is also a charm, and the microfiber on the inside of the case ensures you'll have the back of your iPhone protected and without scratching.
Lime Stone is the perfect match for the Silver iPhone 17 Pro Max
For the silicone case with a kickstand, you'll get the same quality of Apple's silicone cases. It has a nice feeling in hand and I like that the Lime Stone option has a strong lime color on the inside. With this one, the Beats logo is on the bottom of the accessory. The lime lanyard also stands out, and it's very convenient to put it around your wrist. However, I wish I'd be able to adjust the size of the lanyard, so it would feel more secure in hand.
Still, the main point of the lanyard is the kickstand, which is bullet-shaped. You can open a little compartment and place your iPhone inside the case there. That way, you can conveniently watch your favorite TV shows, movies, or YouTube videos without having to place the iPhone into a wall or something like that. If you don't want to use the lanyard, you can easily remove it, and have this case as a regular accessory. Very convenient, and very straightforward to use.
Prices and availability
These Beats cases have been available since the iPhone 17 keynote day, like the other Apple accessories. The Beats Rugged Case with MagSafe and Camera Control costs $79.99, the Kickstand Case with MagSafe and Camera Control costs $59.99, and the Case with MagSafe and Camera Control costs $45.00, and the only difference between these two is the kickstand/lanyard.
For a second generation, Beats did a remarkable job with these cases. While they can cost as much as premium leather cases available from third-party accessory makers, the company surely improved from the iPhone 16 options without losing its core, which is what makes these cases stand out.
That said, Beats has a strong lineup of headphones and earbuds, and it's also doing a remarkable job with its accessories, as I've continued to use their USB-C to USB-C cables as my daily drivers, and they continue to look as good (and as reliable) as on day one.