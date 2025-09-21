You Can Disable Your iPhone's Camera Control Button As Easy As Pressing It
Apple jumped onto the AI bandwagon with the release of iOS 18.1 and the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Since then, the company has been expanding the abilities of Apple Intelligence, with new features making their way to iOS 26. Along with the usual set of AI tools, Apple also introduced Visual Intelligence — a feature that can capture a photo and tell you more details about the subject. The simplest way to trigger Visual Intelligence is via the Camera Control key introduced with the iPhone 16. Apart from launching the AI feature, the Camera Control button can also be used to quickly jump into the camera from any screen and capture a photo.
In theory, this sounds like a handy little feature. However, lots of users are annoyed by accidental presses that can ruin their workflow. If you're not a fan of the Camera Control button on your iPhone, you can, thankfully, disable it in the Accessibility settings on your iPhone.
How to disable the Camera Control key
In its current implementation, many users suggest that the Camera Control button is far too easy to trigger. If you don't want your iPhone snapping random images whenever you grab it, you can easily turn off the Camera Control Button on your device. Open the Settings app on your iPhone and navigate to the Accessibility menu. Select Camera Control. Here, you will be able to adjust the force used to trigger the Camera Control Button – if you want to continue using it. You can try decreasing the sensitivity to see if it makes a difference. To turn the feature off completely, simply tap the Camera Control toggle to turn it off.
Notably, toggling the option off renders the Camera Control key useless, meaning you won't be able to snap pictures with it or use Visual Intelligence. If you still want to access Visual Intelligence, you can do so using the Side button or the iPhone's Control Center.