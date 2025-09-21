You Can Disable Your iPhone's Camera Control Button As Easy As Pressing It

Apple jumped onto the AI bandwagon with the release of iOS 18.1 and the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Since then, the company has been expanding the abilities of Apple Intelligence, with new features making their way to iOS 26. Along with the usual set of AI tools, Apple also introduced Visual Intelligence — a feature that can capture a photo and tell you more details about the subject. The simplest way to trigger Visual Intelligence is via the Camera Control key introduced with the iPhone 16. Apart from launching the AI feature, the Camera Control button can also be used to quickly jump into the camera from any screen and capture a photo.

In theory, this sounds like a handy little feature. However, lots of users are annoyed by accidental presses that can ruin their workflow. If you're not a fan of the Camera Control button on your iPhone, you can, thankfully, disable it in the Accessibility settings on your iPhone.