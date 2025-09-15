iOS 26 Review: Apple Embarks On A New Era Of Mobile Software

After three months of beta testing, Apple has finally released iOS 26 to the public. The most important update to iOS since iOS 7 got off to a rough start due to controversies regarding its most important feature, the Liquid Glass design, but by the time Apple seeded the Release Candidate version following its fall press event, everything seemed to be falling into place.

Unlike in previous years, Apple is not just revamping some parts of the software, but the entire iOS experience. Of course, it will still feel very familiar to users, but Apple is signposting the evolution of its software by jumping from iOS 18 to iOS 26 — both to bring a new level of consistency between all of its software and to make it clear that significant changes are in store.

In our iOS 26 review, we discuss the good, the bad, and the in-between of Apple's latest iPhone software update based on the past three months of beta testing, as well as how the Release Candidate version has managed ahead of the update's official release.