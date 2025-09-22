Stop Your iPhone Screen From Turning Off With This One Setting Change

Having your iPhone screen turn off while you're viewing something on the display can be pretty inconvenient. While it usually won't shut off if you're interacting with the device, there can be instances where it locks when reading an article, book, or even a recipe while cooking. This is usually done to preserve your iPhone's battery and prevent display burn-in. However, it can get annoying if you often use your iPhone to refer to something without touching the display. The iPhone's Auto-Lock feature usually dims and shuts off the screen automatically after 30 seconds of inactivity.

However, it is possible to disable or adjust this feature according to your needs. Turning off Auto-Lock is simple via your iPhone's Display Settings menu. However, keep in mind that the Auto-Lock feature not only helps extend your battery life but also prevents others from accessing your device if you leave it unattended. While the steps below show how to disable Auto-Lock, it's a good idea to turn it back on at some point.