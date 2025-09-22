You Can Easily Record Calls On An Android Phone - Here's How

Your phone buzzes — it's extended family you haven't talked to in a while, or maybe it's your boss with an important update. Whatever the case, you want to record the conversation so you can listen back later. It's actually pretty easy to record calls on an Android phone. Comparatively, if you want to record calls on iPhone, at least older models, there's no built-in option. Most Android devices support it. But hold fast. There is something you should know before you proceed.

Due to privacy laws and regulations, it may not be legal to record a phone conversation without the other person's consent. The key word there is "may" because some states honor a one-party consent law while others require both parties, or all parties on the call, to consent. About 11 states currently have all-party consent requirements, including California, Florida, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Washington, and more. If you live in one of those states you must legally have permission from all parties on the call to record the conversation. Once you've confirmed it's legit, there are a few methods for actually recording calls on an Android phone.