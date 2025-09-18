3 New AI Smart Glasses Make Their Debut At Meta Connect 2025

Before ending the keynote at Meta Connect 2025 on September 17, Mark Zuckerberg and the team behind Meta's ongoing AI efforts showed off three new pairs of AI smart glasses in its ongoing bid to "bring personal superintelligence to everyone."

We've been hearing rumors about what Meta's new smart glasses might be capable of doing in the future, and even what they might cost. We've also seen the company push out some big updates for its wearables this year, like live conversation translations in its older Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Now, though, the company has unveiled three new models of smart glasses — one that builds on its previous Ray-Ban partnership, another partnership with Oakley, and a Ray-Ban option that pairs with the new Meta Neural Band. Each of these new pairs of smart glasses seem to have been built for different situations, though, so you'll have to decide for yourself which one fits you the best.