Meta's AI Has Shown Impressively Terrifying Signs Of Self-Improvement

Despite not receiving quite the same buzz as OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini, Meta AI is improving at an astounding rate, says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Not only that, but in a new post shared to Meta's website titled Personal Superintelligence, Zuckerberg claims that Meta AI is improving on its own, without the help of any outside influence.

The Meta CEO says that the improvements are slow, for now, but that they are undeniable. While this might be exciting for some people — like Zuckerberg — it's also a bit of a nightmare for those who have been pushing for better AI safety guidelines, especially when you consider that some believe big tech is downplaying the risks of AI entirely.

Zuckerberg goes on to talk about the future he sees for AI as a "personal superintelligence" that empowers more people, as well as Meta's goals to put that power in the hands of as many people as possible. It sounds like a relatively noble goal, but all it really does is distract from the bigger concern at hand: AI is somehow improving itself.