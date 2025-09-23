Is Climate Change Interfering With Migration? Scientists Warn Of Grim Future

Phenological mismatch is continuously being observed and documented in terrestrial systems, but its marine counterpart remains poorly understood. The signs of disruption are evident. In the U.S. Mid-Atlantic, scientists have begun observing how striped bass and its key prey, the Atlantic menhaden, are behaving differently as oceans warm. Historically, striped bass spawn in estuaries such as Chesapeake Bay and the Hudson River. The successful growth of their young depends on prey such as menhaden being plentiful at the predictable time. The warming of the waters is influencing when and where this prey will show up. In some cases, their abundance is significantly reduced. As a result, the striped bass is now relying on aggregated baitfish off the coasts of New Jersey and New York during the fall. The traditional mix of species the striped bass used to feed on is no longer available to them.

The spawning, migration, feeding, and growth cycle of this predator fish and its prey are out of sync. The striped bass was forced to change its diet, and the lower recruitment (fewer juveniles surviving) has already been observed in spawning estuaries such as Chesapeake Bay, despite the apparent abundance of adult bass offshore.

The primary issue lies in understanding the multispecies phenological mismatches in marine systems. It received far less attention than the single-species timing shifts. While we concentrate on observing how one species shifts its spawning and migration, we fail to understand the relation that's shifting between prey and predator. On a larger scale, this might lead to the disruption of fishing networks and the collapse of marine food sources.