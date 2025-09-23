After Hundreds Of Years, This Rare Bird Species Is Back, And Scientists Are Thrilled

The beautiful white-tailed eagle is native to the British Isles, found in Scotland, England, and the Isle of Mull. Often called a sea eagle for its tendency to prey on fish as well as small mammals, this bird of prey can live up to 25 years and has a 7-foot wingspan. What's more, these majestic birds mate for life and return to the same territory to breed year after year.

Unfortunately, humanity has not been kind to the white-tailed eagle. In the 18th century, these eagles were hunted to extinction in England. Then, despite legal protections eventually being put into place, in the 1970s, the eagles had another uphill battle in the form of toxic chemicals. Exposure to dangerous contaminants around the Baltic Sea made wild breeding efforts unsuccessful. Scientists even uncovered dead eggs with contaminants in them, and female eagles stopped being able to reproduce after exposure.

There were worries that the white-tailed eagles would become another species permanently declared extinct. However, despite this rough history, a reintroduction program has had some success in bringing the white-tailed eagles back to the wild. Normally, that would be a cause for celebration, but there are still human-related challenges causing eagle deaths that could put an end to all the success the program has had.