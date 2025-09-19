Best Mac Apps Updated To macOS Tahoe

Portal: The Portal app helps you escape to breathtaking views, whether that means you need a portal to help you concentrate, sleep, or rest. With this latest update, it offers the new Liquid Glass experience, sidebar improvements, and Environment Controls, which is a new way to visualize and manage Portal's display, audio, and lighting settings.

Flighty: The app to track your and your friends' flights has also been updated to Liquid Glass. In addition, the developers say they continue to improve data accuracy, offer support for Live Activities on macOS 26, and improve AI-powered calendar imports.

Fantastical: The Calendar app Fantastical gets the Liquid Glass treatment, and its natural language parser now uses Apple Intelligence to recognize events and tasks from complex sentences. The app also fixes several other issues.

Bear: This markdown app that helps you take notes, plan your day, and put together your journal thoughts has been updated to macOS Tahoe and features an improved design with Liquid Glass.

MindNode: It helps you brainstorm and organize ideas by combining visual mind-maps with a structured outline. It now features Liquid Glass plus deeper Apple Intelligence integration for features like AI-brainstorming, text generation and summarization, and automatic removal of image backgrounds.