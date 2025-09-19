6 Reasons To Start Using The Gemini In Chrome Assistant In Your Browser
While some AI startups have to design browsers from scratch to offer users built-in AI chatbot functionality, Google is in a unique position that gives it a massive head start. Google owns Chrome, the most popular internet browser in the world, so it only has to build Gemini AI features into Chrome to transform it into an AI browser. That's exactly what Google has been doing. The company expanded the abilities of Gemini in Chrome on Thursday, bringing a few interesting AI features to the browser. Gemini in Chrome is actually the name of the new AI browsing assistant.
Chrome users who routinely use Gemini for their chatbot needs can now interact with the AI without loading a separate app. Gemini will be able to see what's on the screen and can help with a press of a button. The expanded Gemini in Chrome functionality clearly beats copying and pasting text or uploading documents so Gemini can help you with content you find online.
Gemini in Chrome is rolling out to Mac and Windows users in the U.S. who have their language set to English. Google also said that Gemini in Chrome will be available on Android and iPhone in the near future. Once available, the AI assistant will help you summarize web pages and let you access data from the various Google apps you might be using, including Google Docs and Calendar.
But Gemini in Chrome will also introduce a few abilities that were not available before and aren't available in other browsers. Also, the Gemini in Chrome features can't be matched by rival chatbots, such as ChatGPT and Claude. Here are a few of the new AI features coming to Chrome in the months and weeks ahead.
AI Mode, browser history, and blocking notifications
AI Mode is the one artificial intelligence feature for Google Search that Google got right (unlike AI Overviews). AI Mode is like having a ChatGPT or Gemini chatbot available on demand in Google Search. Gemini in Chrome improves AI Mode by bringing it to the omnibox (the web address bar). You can now call upon AI Mode directly from the address bar without going to Google Search. The feature will be available later this month.
Another handy Gemini in Chrome feature concerns browser history. The AI assistant can remember the website you visited last week that you're struggling to recall. Just tap the new Gemini icon and ask a question like "what was that blog post I read on back-to-school shopping?" and the AI will offer you a list of all the websites that fit the bill. You can continue to ask questions until you find the website you need.
Even if you aren't interested in using AI to recall information or answer questions, Gemini in Chrome will also detect notification spam (and scams) from websites and automatically block some requests when it thinks you won't want those notifications.
Change passwords, buy groceries, and summarize YouTube clips
Gemini in Chrome will also offer more advanced security features, like detecting that one of your passwords has been compromised and offering to change it for you. Password managers already issue alerts for hacked passwords, but this is a new functionality that will use AI to change those passwords on supported websites so you don't have to do it yourself.
The AI assistant will also be able to browse the web for you and buy products in the coming months. Google offers an example of a chat with Gemini where the user tells the AI to buy the items listed in an email from a specific store.
Finally, Gemini in Chrome will summarize YouTube clips for you, and find the exact content in a video you were looking for. This feature will make it even easier to rewatch or share specific clips from lengthy YouTube videos you don't want to scrub through.