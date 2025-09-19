6 Reasons To Start Using The Gemini In Chrome Assistant In Your Browser

While some AI startups have to design browsers from scratch to offer users built-in AI chatbot functionality, Google is in a unique position that gives it a massive head start. Google owns Chrome, the most popular internet browser in the world, so it only has to build Gemini AI features into Chrome to transform it into an AI browser. That's exactly what Google has been doing. The company expanded the abilities of Gemini in Chrome on Thursday, bringing a few interesting AI features to the browser. Gemini in Chrome is actually the name of the new AI browsing assistant.

Chrome users who routinely use Gemini for their chatbot needs can now interact with the AI without loading a separate app. Gemini will be able to see what's on the screen and can help with a press of a button. The expanded Gemini in Chrome functionality clearly beats copying and pasting text or uploading documents so Gemini can help you with content you find online.

Gemini in Chrome is rolling out to Mac and Windows users in the U.S. who have their language set to English. Google also said that Gemini in Chrome will be available on Android and iPhone in the near future. Once available, the AI assistant will help you summarize web pages and let you access data from the various Google apps you might be using, including Google Docs and Calendar.

But Gemini in Chrome will also introduce a few abilities that were not available before and aren't available in other browsers. Also, the Gemini in Chrome features can't be matched by rival chatbots, such as ChatGPT and Claude. Here are a few of the new AI features coming to Chrome in the months and weeks ahead.