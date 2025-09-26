Why There's An 'N' Icon On Your Android Phone's Screen (And How To Turn It Off)

There are so many new settings and features baked into modern Android smartphones that it's really easy to overlook some of them — even when they're active. Sure, they might show a notification in the tray or in the top bar, but you may not recognize a few of them. One example of this is the green dot on your Android phone's screen. Another is when you encounter a pesky 'N' icon that appears intermittently. The icon that you're seeing is related to the NFC function, which stands for Near Field Communication.

The NFC function is responsible for that handy tap feature that allows you to use tap-to-pay at select payment terminals. When this function is active, the N icon persistently stays in the notification tray. Depending on the device, though, the icon may intermittently appear and disappear. On a Samsung phone, for example, it disappears until the notification tray is pulled down or until NFC is in active use.