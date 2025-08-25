Why There's A Green Dot On Your Android Phone's Screen (And How To Turn It Off)

No, you're not seeing things: Your Android device sometimes displays a small green dot in the status bar. Likely nestled next to your battery icon, it comes and goes, but never seems to stick around. Most of the time, this little dot is innocuous — you can even find the same dot on an iPhone — but it serves as a rather important security feature.

It may be slightly alarming seeing this dot for the first time, but it actually lets you know when an app is accessing your camera or microphone. It's a simple Privacy Indicator that lets you know if any suspicious apps are using things you don't want them to.

It's likely to be a secure app you installed causing the dot to appear, but there can be times when this isn't the case. In most instances, the green dot may be slightly intrusive, but having it at a clutch moment may be highly beneficial. If you see the dot when you think you shouldn't, it might be a clue that it's time to find and remove spyware from your Android device. And, while you can't disable the green dot entirely, there are ways to turn it off, although it may require sacrificing some functionality with certain apps to do so.