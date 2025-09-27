The AI Boom Might Be Triggering Electrical Surges And Outages In Your Area

You're in the middle of watching your favorite show, or playing through a recent game and, without warning, the power flickers or goes out completely. It happens, and it's a bummer. Worse yet, you never really know how long the power is going to be out. It could be quick — just a minor (if annoying) inconvenience — or it could take hours. The obvious culprit for these outages is a storm in your area, infrastructure concerns, seasonal temperature extremes, or local energy spikes that put a lot of strain on the grid. But with that last scenario, it turns out there might be a very specific cause behind those blackouts. In particular, an increase in AI usage could be to blame, and it might make your power bill go up, even if you don't use it.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average U.S. household paid 17.47 cents per kilowatt-hour in May 2025, compared to 16.41 cents in May 2024. That's a 6.5% cost increase in just a year, which is, historically, a pretty big spike. It doesn't just highlight rising costs, though; it shows that energy consumption is higher than ever, too. Part of the reason those costs are increasing is because everyone is using more energy. Of course, the next question is whether or not AI is truly to blame for higher consumption. After all, you don't necessarily know from this information if AI is triggering electrical surges and outages, right? But spoiler alert: Not only is AI causing outages, it's even making residential power worse, according to a report from Bloomberg.