The Perseverance Rover Spotted A Rock That May Be The Strongest Sign Of Ancient Life Yet

NASA's Perseverance rover has been exploring Mars' Jezero Crater since 2021 with the primary objective to investigate the environments that could have supported life in the past on the Red Planet. In order to do that, the rover is busy collecting samples for possible return to Earth, where they can be meticulously studied. Jezero Crater was the obvious choice for research because orbital data revealed evidence of abundant water in ancient times; there's an old (now dry) river delta that used to supply Jezero Crater with water. After all, the name Jezero, in some Slavic languages, means "lake." What's more, this former lake might have just done a lot to help Perseverance find signs of ancient Martian life – rocks with strange patterns potentially created by organic reactions.

During the survey of the crater floor and the feeder valleys, the rover encountered sedimentary rocks with distinctive surface textures. One of the most notable examples featured round, dark-toned markings scattered against pale mudstone. The scientists referred to this pattern as "leopard spots", but there's more to them. Their resemblance to the mineral structures seen in some Earth environments suggests they're the result of redox reactions involving sulfur, iron, and phosphorus. In a terrestrial setting, such a reaction can be driven by either abiotic chemistry or microbial activity.

The presence of these leopard spots on the Martian rock is astonishing, but research in this area is far from finished. While Perseverance can document the morphology, mineralogy, and chemistry of the samples on site, determining whether these features are a representation of biological activity or purely geochemical processes requires laboratory analyses on Earth.