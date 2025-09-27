Hisense TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

Hisense is the second-best-selling TV brand, not just in the United States but globally as well — only trailing Samsung. It's a remarkable achievement for a company that entered the U.S. relatively recently. With the successful launch of its 4K ULED H10 series in 2015, Hisense quickly gained traction by offering budget-friendly TVs like the Hisense U8QG with solid performance — earning it a loyal customer base. By 2024, the company had shipped more TV units than major competitors such as TCL and LG.

Hisense TVs are a product of Hisense Group — a manufacturer that also makes TVs for Sharp and Toshiba. Additionally, Hisense is the largest manufacturer of various household appliances in China. Although new to the U.S. market, the company began in 1969 with its main business being the production of radio devices for the Chinese market. It wasn't until 1979 that Hisense started producing TVs for the foreign market. Since then, the company has expanded globally and now has branches across Europe, Central America, and Africa.