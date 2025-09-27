Hisense TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured
Hisense is the second-best-selling TV brand, not just in the United States but globally as well — only trailing Samsung. It's a remarkable achievement for a company that entered the U.S. relatively recently. With the successful launch of its 4K ULED H10 series in 2015, Hisense quickly gained traction by offering budget-friendly TVs like the Hisense U8QG with solid performance — earning it a loyal customer base. By 2024, the company had shipped more TV units than major competitors such as TCL and LG.
Hisense TVs are a product of Hisense Group — a manufacturer that also makes TVs for Sharp and Toshiba. Additionally, Hisense is the largest manufacturer of various household appliances in China. Although new to the U.S. market, the company began in 1969 with its main business being the production of radio devices for the Chinese market. It wasn't until 1979 that Hisense started producing TVs for the foreign market. Since then, the company has expanded globally and now has branches across Europe, Central America, and Africa.
Who makes Hisense TVs?
Hisense TVs are made by Hisense Group — a Chinese multinational company — currently under the presidency of Fisher Yu. However, Hisense Group owns and sells its products under different brand names. As a large investor, the company managed to acquire stakes or completely buy other companies to sell under their brand names. For example, in 2015, Hisense acquired Mexico-based Sharp. This gave it the rights to sell TVs under the Sharp brand in Central and North America. Then in 2017, the company acquired a 95% stake in Toshiba's television unit and now sells products under the Toshiba brand.
Hisense's popularity mainly stems from its fair price-to-quality ratio. The brand is rapidly expanding its footprint through high-profile partnerships in the sports industry as well. By sponsoring major international events such as UEFA Euro 2016 and, more recently, the FIFA Club World Cup, Hisense is building global brand recognition at an impressive pace and positioning itself as a serious competitor in the consumer electronics market.
Where are Hisense TVs manufactured?
Hisense was founded in Qingdao – one of China's major financial and business hubs — located in Shandong Province. While Qingdao remains home to the company's main production line, Hisense has expanded globally by establishing manufacturing plants, research and design centers, and business offices worldwide. The company's first overseas venture was in 1996 when it opened a facility in South Africa to produce televisions and home theater systems. The South African production line initially catered exclusively to the African market. Recently, its production grew to an astonishing 10 million TV units, which allowed Hisense to use its South African factory as a production line for other markets too.
In the United States, Hisense operates two key facilities: a subsidiary in Georgia and a research and development center in Illinois. These hubs manage the distribution of Hisense products to U.S. retailers. Despite its local presence, most of the company's TVs and components are still manufactured in China, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic. One main reason Hisense TVs are budget-friendly is the fact that it produces the majority of its own TV components. While more expensive brands rely on purchasing screens and other hardware from production giants like Samsung or LG, Hisense produces its own LCD panels in China, which are also used in manufacturing Toshiba TVs sold in North America.