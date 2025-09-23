iOS 26 Issues? Apple No Longer Lets You Downgrade To iOS 18

Once Apple releases a major software update, it usually lets users downgrade to the previous version for a few weeks. However, it seems the company is really pushing the iOS 26 update, as this is the only version iPhone users can have on their devices.

As of today, iPhone 11 to iPhone 16 Pro Max users don't have the option to go back to iOS 18.6.2. That said, if you're experiencing bugs or battery drain issues with iOS 26, the only option is to download the iOS 26.1 beta 1 – which might introduce new issues — or wait for a possible iOS 26.0.1 update.

Apple usually stops signing older builds to prevent users from downgrading to an outdated, less secure version of iOS. While Apple isn't forcing iPhone users to download iOS 26, this change means they can't go back to iOS 18 if they have already upgraded to the latest software.