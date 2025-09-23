iOS 26 Issues? Apple No Longer Lets You Downgrade To iOS 18
Once Apple releases a major software update, it usually lets users downgrade to the previous version for a few weeks. However, it seems the company is really pushing the iOS 26 update, as this is the only version iPhone users can have on their devices.
As of today, iPhone 11 to iPhone 16 Pro Max users don't have the option to go back to iOS 18.6.2. That said, if you're experiencing bugs or battery drain issues with iOS 26, the only option is to download the iOS 26.1 beta 1 – which might introduce new issues — or wait for a possible iOS 26.0.1 update.
Apple usually stops signing older builds to prevent users from downgrading to an outdated, less secure version of iOS. While Apple isn't forcing iPhone users to download iOS 26, this change means they can't go back to iOS 18 if they have already upgraded to the latest software.
iPhone users could still get a downgrade option
While Apple has stopped signing iOS 18.6.2, the company also released a new iOS 18.7 version alongside iOS 26. After all, the company will continue to offer security patches for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR users. Still, as noted by X user Aaron Perris, Apple doesn't offer an IPSW file for those who can update to iOS 26, so even though there's a compatible iOS 18.7 version, those on iOS 26 can't access it.
That said, Apple could offer the IPSW files in the upcoming days, but it's more likely that the company will release iOS 26.0.1 before that. Besides that, if you have an Apple Watch running watchOS 26, you won't be able to use it with iOS 18, as Apple doesn't offer the ability for users to downgrade to a previous watchOS version. BGR will let you know once Apple releases new software updates for iOS 26 users, or if it offers a new iOS 18 build for those already on the latest version.