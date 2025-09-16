Is iOS 26 Draining Your iPhone's Battery Faster? Apple Says It's Only Temporary

With iOS 26 now available to all iPhone users, many people might delay updating because they think Apple could be making their devices slower with new software versions. While this isn't true, Apple confirms that your iPhone's battery life could take a hit once you update to iOS 26. However, this should only be a temporary issue. In a support document, the company states: "Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background, including indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps."

Apple also says that iOS updates can have a small impact on performance and battery life, depending on individual usage, as some features may require additional resources from the device. Still, none should be concerning enough to prevent users from installing a major update.