This Hidden iOS 26.1 Beta Feature Might Let ChatGPT Interact With iPhone Apps In The Future

Even in the age of AI, the iPhone 17 series is flying off the shelves – despite Apple Intelligence being crippled in its current form. That said, the iPhone 17 has all the required hardware to run advanced AI models. The powerful A19 and A19 Pro chips feature GPUs with neural accelerators for faster on-device AI. The memory upgrade to 12 GB for the iPhone 17 Pro models and the iPhone Air should also help with AI tasks. There's further evidence supporting that Apple is working hard to push AI features to its devices, courtesy of the iOS 26.1 Beta 1 release.

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 26.1 Beta 1 includes support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Introduced by Anthropic in late 2024, MCP has been quickly adopted by the AI software industry and is routinely described as the USB-C of AI apps. Built-in MCP support on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac will allow AI products to securely interact with apps and data on these devices. In theory, MCP support in iOS 26 might allow chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini to read data from various apps and perform actions on behalf of users.