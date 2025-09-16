Standard iPhone 17 Sees The Longest Shipment Delay Since The iPhone 11 - Here's How Long You Have To Wait

The iPhone 17 series started selling online on Friday, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max sold out in a matter of minutes, which wasn't surprising to any longtime iPhone user or industry watcher. Apple's most expensive iPhones are usually the ones that sell out the fastest during preorders. By Monday, other models were sold out online, including the standard iPhone 17, certain iPhone 17 Pros, and versions of the iPhone Air. Several reports pointed out the strong sales of the iPhone 17 series, including a Bank of America (BofA) research note that says the standard iPhone 17 is seeing the longest shipment delay since the iPhone 11, which was launched in 2019. According to BofA, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models had higher ship times on September 15 than last year at this point in the pre-order cycle.

Globally, the iPhone 17 Pro has an average ship time of 18 days, compared to 14 days for the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro Max wait times are at 25 days, compared to 23 days for its predecessor. Finally, BofA noted that the average wait time for the standard iPhone 17 is 19 days, up from 10 days for last year's base iPhone. That's "healthy demand," according to the analysts. Chinese buyers might have to wait even longer, with BofA noting that the iPhone 17 Pro deliveries have a 25-day wait time, a week longer than other regions.