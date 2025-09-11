The $799 iPhone 17 May Be The Best Phone To Preorder On Friday

The iPhone 17 series goes on sale on Friday, September 19, with preorders beginning a week before on Friday, September 12. Choosing one of the four models is harder than ever this year, considering the arrival of the ultra-thin iPhone Air. For $999, buyers get Apple's thinnest iPhone ever, ready to deliver performance on par with the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, the iPhone Air comes with several compromises to create that ultra-thin profile. That's exactly why the standard iPhone 17 might be a better choice than the Air, as it can offer a more versatile camera experience, better sound and battery life, and even a physical SIM slot in several international markets.

The cheapest iPhone 17 starts at $799 ($829 without a carrier discount) and comes with 256GB of storage. That's double the storage of the base variant of last year's iPhone 16. Apart from the storage bump, several new inclusions like an advanced display and a new selfie camera put the base iPhone 17 almost into the Pro territory — making it the most value-for-money iPhone this year. A major downside of the baseline iPhone all these years has been the fact that they've had 60Hz displays. Well, that changes with the iPhone 17. Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air have the same display technology as the more expensive iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro share the same 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both phones feature the same 2622 x 1206 resolution, 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness.