iPhone 17 And iPhone Air Sold Out? Here's What You Need To Know

Apple on Friday opened preorders for the 2025 iPhone series, which includes the standard iPhone 17 model, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, after announcing the new devices during a media event on Tuesday. That's the usual schedule for iPhone launch events, with online sales starting on the first Friday after the keynote. The new iPhones will start shipping to buyers on the second Friday after the event (September 19), which is also when sales will start in Apple retail stores.

It's also customary for some of the new iPhones to sell out quickly on the first day of preorders, especially the newest Pro and Pro Max models. It happens in the U.S. and other major markets as loyal iPhone users hurry to secure their desired model, color, and storage capacity. The 2025 iPhone series is no different, as select iPhone 17 models have started selling out within minutes after Apple opened up preorders.

As some pundits might have predicted, the iPhone 17 Pro Max sold out quickly. Within 15 minutes, delivery times have started slipping to 7-10 business days, according to BGR's checks. Apple's online store went down briefly soon after that for all four models, likely following a spike in traffic. Apple's online store in France also went down during the preorder process. However, there are ways to buy an iPhone 17 version next week and ensure availability on release day. Buyers will have to act fast.