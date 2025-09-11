The iPhone 17 Pro's Design Is Polarizing: Will We Ever Learn To Love It?

Right now, I'm still not sold on the iPhone 17 Pro's new design, even though it means getting a more powerful device with better heat dissipation. What I've liked the most about the Pro iPhone models over the years is that they always had sober color options, so it was always easy to pick my favorite version, even if it meant choosing the same black variant over and over again. With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple has gone all-in with the Cosmic Orange colorway, which is a bit too much for my liking. This is coming from someone who has rocked several blue iPhones, a Rose Gold iPhone 6s, a purple iPhone 14 Pro Max, and more over the years.

The Silver option seems like the most elegant one to recommend for most people. What's promising, though, is that the company is rumored to introduce a foldable iPhone next year, followed by a 20th anniversary celebration in 2027. This could potentially mean that the iPhone could see a redesign sooner than expected, so this plateau design from the iPhone 17 Pro may not last for a long time. That said, the iPhone 17 Pro enters pre-orders on September 12, 2025, with the official release a week later. We'll hopefully have a better opinion about the design once we get our hands on the phone.