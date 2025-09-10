iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone Air Benchmarks Start To Appear In The Wild

The newest flagship devices from Apple will feature a new, higher-performing chip than the iPhone 16 lineup did. While Apple has made claims about what kind of performance you can expect to see when upgrading from an older iPhone to an iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Pro, benchmarks can often give us an even more detailed look at how a phone performs.

Thankfully, new benchmarks for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air – both of which sport the upgraded A19 Pro chip — have started to appear online. This could give us a decent glimpse of what to expect from the newer iPhones when they start hitting people's hands next week.

As always, real world use may vary compared to benchmarks. It's also important to note that these benchmarks are currently "unconfirmed," which means we can't say for sure that they are taken from an iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone Air specifically. That said, prospective buyers might at least get a better idea of what to expect from Apple's most powerful smartphones to date.